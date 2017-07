July 13 (Reuters) - DryShips Inc:

* DryShips Inc announces successful delivery of its fourth modern newcastlemax vessel

* DryShips Inc - ‍has taken delivery of its fourth previously announced 205,796 DWT newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2015​

* DryShips Inc- ‍vessel will continue its fixed time charter contract with major European based capesize operator and expected duration of 6 to 10 months​