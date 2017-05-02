版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Dryships announces one-for-seven reverse stock split of issued common stock

May 2 Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc - announced one-for-seven reverse stock split of company's issued common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
