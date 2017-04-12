BRIEF-Dryships announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Dryships Inc
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels
* Company anticipates a total gross backlog of $7.1 million
* Entered 1 year time charter with major grain house for one of 206,000 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessels for expected duration of about 1year
* Anticipates contract to commence upon delivery of vessel, expected before end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
