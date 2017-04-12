BRIEF-Dryships announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels

April 12 Dryships Inc

* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels

* Company anticipates a total gross backlog of $7.1 million

* Entered 1 year time charter with major grain house for one of 206,000 DWT Newcastlemax drybulk vessels for expected duration of about 1year

* Anticipates contract to commence upon delivery of vessel, expected before end of April 2017