版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-DryShips announces reverse stock split

June 19 Dryships Inc

* Dryships inc. Announces reverse stock split

* Announces 1 for 5 reverse stock split

* Dryships inc - reverse stock split will take effect, and co's shares will begin trading on split-adjusted basis as of opening of trading june 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
