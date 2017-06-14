版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Dryships announces successful delivery of 5th Kamsarmax Drybulk carrier

June 14 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its fifth Kamsarmax Drybulk carrier

* Dryships Inc says vessel will be employed in spot market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐