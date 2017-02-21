BRIEF-Dryships Inc acquires two modern tanker vessels

Feb 21 Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc re-enters the tanker market, acquires two modern tanker vessels

* Says expects to take delivery of this vessel sometime in Q2 of 2017

* Dryships Inc - total gross price for two vessels will be about $102.5 million.

* Dryships Inc - entered into agreements to acquire one 113,644 dwt aframax tanker, one 320,105 dwt very large crude carrier