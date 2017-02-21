BRIEF-Dryships Inc acquires two modern tanker vessels

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Dryships Inc
* Dryships Inc re-enters the tanker market, acquires two modern tanker vessels
* Says expects to take delivery of this vessel sometime in Q2 of 2017
* Dryships Inc - total gross price for two vessels will be about $102.5 million.
* Dryships Inc - entered into agreements to acquire one 113,644 dwt aframax tanker, one 320,105 dwt very large crude carrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett