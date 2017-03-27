版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern Newcastlemax vessels

March 27 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels

* Dryships Inc - company will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $124 million using cash on hand

* Dryships Inc - company expects to take delivery of vessels before end of June 2017

* Dryships Inc - two of vessels will be employed under time charter contracts, while other two will trade in spot market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐