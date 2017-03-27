BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern Newcastlemax vessels

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc announces acquisition of four modern newcastlemax vessels
* Dryships Inc - company will finance total gross purchase price of approximately $124 million using cash on hand
* Dryships Inc - company expects to take delivery of vessels before end of June 2017
* Dryships Inc - two of vessels will be employed under time charter contracts, while other two will trade in spot market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017