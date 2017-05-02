BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its first modern newcastlemax vessel

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Dryships Inc:
* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its first modern newcastlemax vessel and commencement of one year time charter contract
* Dryships Inc- taken delivery of its first previously announced 205,855 DWT newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014
* Dryships- vessel successfully delivered to 1 year time charter with major grain house, which is expected to provide a total gross backlog of $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.