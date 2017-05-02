BRIEF-Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its first modern newcastlemax vessel

May 2 Dryships Inc:

* Dryships Inc announces successful delivery of its first modern newcastlemax vessel and commencement of one year time charter contract

* Dryships Inc- taken delivery of its first previously announced 205,855 DWT newcastlemax drybulk vessel built in 2014

* Dryships- vessel successfully delivered to 1 year time charter with major grain house, which is expected to provide a total gross backlog of $7.1 million