公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Dryships Inc says has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014

May 17 Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc - it has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014

* Dryships Inc - vessel will be employed in spot market

* Dryships Inc - since beginning of the year, Dryships has taken delivery of five vessels and expects to take delivery of twelve more by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
