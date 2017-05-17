BRIEF-Dryships Inc says has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Dryships Inc
* Dryships Inc - it has taken delivery of previously announced 81,129 deadweight tons kamsarmax drybulk carrier built in 2014
* Dryships Inc - vessel will be employed in spot market
* Dryships Inc - since beginning of the year, Dryships has taken delivery of five vessels and expects to take delivery of twelve more by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley