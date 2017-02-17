BRIEF-DryShips says enters $200 mln common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Dryships Inc:
* DryShips enters into $200 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited
* DryShips - under agreement company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months
* DryShips- in consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs