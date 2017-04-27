BRIEF-DSP Group Q1 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Q4 revenues 7.3 bln pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
April 27 DSP Group Inc:
* DSP Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $27.9 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Sees sequential increase in revenues for Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA extended the maturity of a $500 million debt with Citibank NA as part of a strategy to cut financial expenses, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces presentation of Phase II clinical trial results for Alidornase Alfa in cystic fibrosis at the 40th European cystic fibrosis society conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: