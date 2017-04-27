版本:
BRIEF-DSP Group Q1 loss per share $0.13

April 27 DSP Group Inc:

* DSP Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to $27.9 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13

* Sees sequential increase in revenues for Q2

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
