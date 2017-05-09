BRIEF-DST Systems reports new $300 mln share repurchase program

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 DST Systems Inc:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36per share
* DST Systems, Inc. announces new $300 million share repurchase program, 3 percent increase in quarterly dividend, and two-for-one stock split
* DST Systems - previous $300 million share repurchase programs were completed in april 2017
* DST Systems - board of directors also approved a two-for-one split of DST's common stock
* DST Systems - expects its common stock to begin trading at split-adjusted price on june 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.