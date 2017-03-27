BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 State Street Corp
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* Expects consolidated IFDS U.K. Businesses to contribute about $440 million of incremental annual operating revenues upon acquisition
* In U.K., DST'S unit will acquire ownership interest in IFDS U.K; acquisition will be funded through cash on hand, DST's existing debt facilities
* Expects $20 million of operating income before synergies, restructuring costs and amortization of intangibles over next twelve months
* Expects IFDS U.K. Deal accretive to diluted eps by $0.18-$0.22 in next 12 months before synergies, restructuring costs, amortization of intangibles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017