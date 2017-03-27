版本:
BRIEF-DTE Energy reaffirms 2017 operating EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.46/shr

March 28 DTE Energy Co

* DTE Energy Co says reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.46 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.33, revenue view $11.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2nFGzjt) Further company coverage:
