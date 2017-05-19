版本:
2017年 5月 20日

BRIEF-DTE energy reaffirms 2017 operating EPS guidance

May 19 DTE Energy Co

* DTE Energy reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.46 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q4X1Ya) Further company coverage:
