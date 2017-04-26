版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-DTE Energy sees 2017 capex $2,795 mln-$2,995 mln

April 26 DTE Energy Co:

* DTE Energy Co - sees 2017 capital expenditures $2,795 million - $2,995 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oJ7tnl) Further company coverage:
