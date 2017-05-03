版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-DTRA awards engility $35 million contract for nuclear consulting

May 3 Engility Holdings Inc

* DTRA awards engility $35 million contract for nuclear consulting

* Engility Holdings - Awarded $35 million contract to provide specialized advisory services to defense threat reduction agency's nuclear enterprise support directorate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
