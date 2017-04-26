版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 12:56 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry: HNA Group acquires 16.79 pct of Dufry shares

April 26 Dufry AG:

* Has been notified by HNA Group that it has exceeded threshold of 15 pct due to an agreement with third parties to purchase 16.79 pct of shares of Dufry AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
