BRIEF-Dufry Q1 net loss shrinks to 53.9 million francs

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 Dufry AG:
* Q1 turnover 1,706.8 million Swiss francs ($1.71 billion) versus 1,630.2 million francs year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 154.7 million francs versus 146.5 million francs year ago
* Q1 net loss 53.9 million francs versus loss 80.0 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2p3enFd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9953 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).