版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 12:45 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry Q1 net loss shrinks to 53.9 million francs

May 2 Dufry AG:

* Q1 turnover 1,706.8 million Swiss francs ($1.71 billion) versus 1,630.2 million francs year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 154.7 million francs versus 146.5 million francs year ago

* Q1 net loss 53.9 million francs versus loss 80.0 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2p3enFd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9953 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
