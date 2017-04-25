版本:
BRIEF-Dufry renews its duty-free contract at Liverpool John Lennon Airport for additional 8 yrs

April 25 Dufry AG:

* Dufry renews its duty-free contract at Liverpool John Lennon Airport for additional 8 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
