版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Dufry sees 2017 organic growth to be above 5 pct - conf call

March 15 Dufry AG:

* Confirms medium-term EBITDA margin to reach 13 - 13.5 pct - conf call

* Sees 2017 organic growth to be above 5 percent - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐