BRIEF-Dufry's subsidiary and Fraport Greece signed a 30 yr contract

March 24 Dufry AG:

* Dufry's subsidiary "Hellenic Duty Free Shops" and Fraport Greece signed a 30 years contract covering 14 Greek airports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
