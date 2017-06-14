版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp enters into a $1 billion credit agreement

June 14 Duke Energy Corp:

* Duke Energy Corp - entered into a $1 billion credit agreement

* Duke Energy Corp - entered into credit agreement as borrower with bank of Nova Scotia, as administrative agent, and other parties Source text: (bit.ly/2rsGVgC) Further company coverage:
