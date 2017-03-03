版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 02:28 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy says CEO Lynn Good's FY 2016 total compensation of $13.8 mln - SEC filing

March 3 Duke Energy Corp:

* CEO Lynn Good's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.8 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Steven Young's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.2 million versus $2.6 million in FY 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2mUL3PM Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐