BRIEF-Duke Energy seeks insurance money to help offset coal ash costs

March 29 Duke Energy Corp:
* Duke Energy -issues statement in connection with legal
action against some insurance cos seeking payment for
liabilities associated with coal ash
* Duke Energy-"believes insurance policies issued to it
through mid-1980s may cover some of costs to comply" with new
state, federal coal ash laws, regulations
* Duke Energy-asserted claims against more than two dozen
insurance cos that, in past, provided general liability
insurance to Duke Energy Carolinas
* Says since no insurer agreed to pay claims, which could
total hundreds of millions of dollars, co filed a civil action
