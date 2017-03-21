版本:
2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

March 21 Duluth Holdings Inc

* Duluth holdings inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 sales $174.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Sees fy 2017 sales $455 million to $465 million

* Duluth holdings inc sees fy capital expenditures of $31.0 to $35.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $364.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
