BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc

May 12 Dundee Corp
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos
Inc.
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos
Inc.
* Says shares were acquired pursuant to an exercise of
warrants at a price of $0.06 per share
* Dundee Corp - through its wholly owned subsidiary, has
acquired 1 million common shares of Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corp says following deal, co owns, directly and
indirectly, 15.2 million shares, about 9.28% interest in Diagnos
Inc on undiluted basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: