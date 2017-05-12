版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc

May 12 Dundee Corp

* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.

* Says shares were acquired pursuant to an exercise of warrants at a price of $0.06 per share

* Dundee Corp - through its wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired 1 million common shares of Diagnos Inc

* Dundee Corp says following deal, co owns, directly and indirectly, 15.2 million shares, about 9.28% interest in Diagnos Inc on undiluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
