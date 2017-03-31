版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Corporation Q4 net loss per share $1.85

March 30 Dundee Corp:

* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* net loss attributable to owners of Dundee Corporation during Q4 of 2016 was $106.9 million or a loss of $1.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
