BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP

May 19 Dundee Corp

* DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP.

* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
