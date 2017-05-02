BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Dundee Energy Ltd
* Dundee Energy Limited announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Revenues before royalty interests earned from oil and natural gas sales during Q1 of 2017 were $7.0 million versus $5.0 million
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 10,238 mcf/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 10,872 mcf/d) of natural gas
* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 436 bbls/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 490 bbls/d) of oil and liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.