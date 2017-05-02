BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial results

May 2 Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Revenues before royalty interests earned from oil and natural gas sales during Q1 of 2017 were $7.0 million versus $5.0 million

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 10,238 mcf/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 10,872 mcf/d) of natural gas

* Dundee Energy Ltd - Production volumes during Q1 of 2017 averaged 436 bbls/d (three months ended March 31, 2016 - 490 bbls/d) of oil and liquids