BRIEF-Dundee Energy announces resignation of director

June 8 Dundee Energy Ltd:

* Dundee Energy Limited announces resignation of director

* Says Garth A.C. Macrae will replace Gordon as non-executive chairman of company

* Says Harold (Sonny) Gordon has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
