BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Q1 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says copper concentrate produced during Q1 of 2017 of 23,510 tonnes was 20% lower than corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals -Gold contained in copper and pyrite concentrate produced in Q1 of 2017 of 46,371 ounces was comparable to corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says deliveries of copper concentrate during Q1 of 2017 of 25,516 tonnes were comparable to corresponding period in 2016
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - Qtrly revenue $74.6 million versus $70.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.