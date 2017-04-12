版本:
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 2017 production results

April 12 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee Precious Metals announces first quarter 2017 production results and provides notice of first quarter 2017 financial results

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - chelopech remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance

* Dundee Precious Metals Inc - q1 chelopech gold and copper production was in line with 2017 mine plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
