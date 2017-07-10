FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc:

* Dundee Precious Metals announces second quarter 2017 production results

* Chelopech mine continues to perform better than expected with strong production in quarter

* Says Chelopech is expected to achieve upper end of its 2017 production guidance

* Tsumeb also delivered improved operating performance and is on track to achieve its production guidance in quarter

* "at Krumovgrad, construction of our gold project is proceeding well and we still expect production to begin in Q4 of 2018"

* The smelter remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance with next Ausmelt furnace relining not expected prior to 2018

* Sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

