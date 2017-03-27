版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group CEO Nigel Travis' FY 2016 total compensation $5.36 mln vs $5.42 mln in FY 2015

March 27 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

* CEO Nigel Travis' FY 2016 total compensation $5.36 million versus $5.42 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ntGgYs) Further company coverage:
