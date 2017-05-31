版本:
BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7

May 31 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

Dunkin' Brands Group - ‍Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7- sec filing​
