BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.3225 per share

May 4 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.3225 per share

* Dunkin' Brands announces second quarter cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
