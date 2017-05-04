BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands on conf call- Will roll out streamlined menu to 800 more restaurants this year

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Dunkin' Brands
* CEO on conf call- "consumer is demanding higher-quality products more quickly and at lower prices, a phenomenon known as the amazon effect"
* CEO - stronger inflation means less disposable income, consumers are becoming more selective with how they spend those extra dollars
* CEO - in February, began a 300 store streamline menu set, believe streamlined menu is making Dunkin' an easier place to work
* Will be rolling out streamlined menu to 800 more restaurants this year
* CEO- look forward to rolling out our home delivery test to more markets in the near term
* Exec- "it's a competitive environment, we're going to continue to dial-up the value as we go forward, that was one of the key learnings coming out of Q1" Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.