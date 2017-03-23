版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands says interim CFO Kate Jaspon's effective base salary to be $350,000

March 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Brands Group - Appointment as interim CFO brings Kate Jaspon's effective base salary to $350,000 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nciSx3] Further company coverage:
