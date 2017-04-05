版本:
BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts announces plans for 12 new restaurants in North Carolina

April 5 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* Dunkin' Donuts announces plans for 12 new restaurants in North Carolina

* Dunkin' Brands - multi-unit store development agreements with 2 franchise groups for 12 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in North Carolina over next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
