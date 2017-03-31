BRIEF-DuPont announces agreement with FMC

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
March 31 E 1 du Pont de Nemours and Co:
* DuPont announces agreement with FMC
* DuPont - transaction includes consideration to dupont of $1.6 billion
* DuPont - merger transaction is still expected to generate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth synergies of $1 billion
* Deal including cash of $1.2 billion and working capital of $425 million
* Merger with Dow now expected to close between August 1 and Sept. 1
* DuPont - divestiture will satisfy DuPont's commitments to European commission in connection with conditional regulatory clearance of merger with Dow
* DuPont - FMC will acquire DuPont's cereal broadleaf herbicides and chewing insecticides portfolios
* DuPont-FMC to acquire DuPont crop protection research and development pipeline and organization, excluding seed treatment, nematicides,late-stage research and development programs
* DuPont - DuPont will acquire FMC'S health & nutrition business
* DuPont - Dow, dupont announcing they now expect first spin-off of intended separation process will be spin-off of post-merger material science co
* DuPont - to accommodate requirements of FMC transaction, DuPont and Dow have amended merger agreement to extend "outside date" to August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.