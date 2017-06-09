BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share

June 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is
$64.32/share - Presentation
* As part of Digital Realty deal, combined co's board to
consist of digital realty's 10 existing directors & 2 of co's
directors
* Digital Realty shareholders to own about 77 percent of
outstanding shares of combined co, Dupont Fabros shareholders to
own about 23 percent
* Co's operating partnership to be merged into subsidiary of
Digital Realty's operating partnership, co's operating
partnership to be surviving entity
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r2tnUy)
Further company coverage: