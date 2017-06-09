版本:
BRIEF-Dupont Fabros says implied value for Digital Realty deal is $64.32/share

June 9 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Implied per share value for digital realty deal is $64.32/share - Presentation

* As part of Digital Realty deal, combined co's board to consist of digital realty's 10 existing directors & 2 of co's directors

* Digital Realty shareholders to own about 77 percent of outstanding shares of combined co, Dupont Fabros shareholders to own about 23 percent

* Co's operating partnership to be merged into subsidiary of Digital Realty's operating partnership, co's operating partnership to be surviving entity Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r2tnUy) Further company coverage:
