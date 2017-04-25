BRIEF-Dupont Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64

April 25 Dupont

* Dupont reports first-quarter results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.64

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.5 billion

* Dupont - expects first-half 2017 GAAP earnings per share of about $2.42

* Dupont - first-half 2017 operating earnings per share are expected to be about $2.90

* Dupont - continue to expect to close Dow merger in august of this year

* Q1 agriculture segment operating earnings $1,236 million versus operating earnings of $1,101 million

* Q1 performance materials operating earnings $355 million versus operating earnings of $273 million

* Dupont - Continue to expect to quickly begin working on 500-plus projects identified to deliver targeted $3 billion in cost synergies relating to Dow deal

* Dupont - H1 2017 GAAP earnings includes an expected net charge of about $0.32 per share for items related to deal costs associated with merger with Dow

* Dupont - agriculture sales were positively impacted by change in timing of seed deliveries which benefitted Q1 sales by approximately $140 million in quarter

* Dupont - qtrly volume grew in almost all segments, led by performance materials, electronics & communications and agriculture