BRIEF-DuPont says Dow, co receive conditional approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for proposed merger of equals

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 DuPont:
* Dow and DuPont receive conditional approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for proposed merger of equals
* MOFCOM's approval is conditional on DuPont and dow fulfilling commitments given to MOFCOM in connection with clearance
* Says Dow and DuPont on track to close merger between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1
* Dow, company made commitments for supply, distribution in China of some herbicide, insecticide ingredients, formulations for rice crops for 5 years after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.