2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Dupont says to make contributions of about $2.9 bln to its principal U.S. defined benefit pension plan in 2017

May 2 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont - expects to make total contributions of approximately $2.9 billion to its principal United States defined benefit pension plan in 2017

* Dupont - Plans to fund contributions to pension plan through debt, including offering, short-term borrowings, including commercial paper issuance, cash Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ptJWL4) Further company coverage:
