1 天前
BRIEF-Dupont's Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Dupont's Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Dupont

* Dupont reports second-quarter and first-half results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $7.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.29 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍agriculture second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $963 million increased $98 million, or 11 percent​

* Says ‍performance materials second-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $329 million increased $4 million, or 1 percent​

* Dupont - ‍merger of equals with Dow expected to close in August​

* Dupont - ‍Q2 included charges of $216 million associated with planned merger with Dow Chemical Company and related activities​

* Dupont - ‍Q2 included restructuring charges of $160 recorded in employee separation/asset related charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

