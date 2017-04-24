版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Duran acquires three gold properties in Northern Peru

April 24 Duran Ventures Inc

* Duran acquires three gold properties in northern peru

* Duran ventures - acquisition of 3 gold-silver mineral concessions in northern peru through direct application with peruvian ministry of mines or by direct purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
