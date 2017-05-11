BRIEF-Durect Corp, Sandoz AG sign U.S. development and commercialization agreement for posimir

May 11 Durect Corp
* Durect Corp - co and Sandoz AG, a division of Novartis,
have signed a development and commercialization agreement for
U.S. for posimir
* Durect Corp - under terms of agreement, Sandoz will make
an upfront payment to Durect of $20 million
* Durect Corp - co remain's responsible for conducting
persist Phase 3 trial, comparing posimir to bupivacaine HC1
after laparoscopic gall bladder removal
* Durect Corp - company anticipates completing dosing
patients in Q3/17 for persist Phase 3 trial and expects to have
top-line data shortly thereafter
* Durect - deal also includes potential for up to additional
$43 million in development, regulatory milestones, up to
additional $230 million in sales based milestones
