BRIEF-Durect Corporation posts Q4 loss per share $0.06

March 14 Durect Corp

* Durect Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and update of programs

* Q4 revenue $3.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
