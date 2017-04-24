BRIEF-Durect presents data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
April 24 Durect Corp
* Durect announces presentation of data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)
* DUR-928 was well tolerated in study
* Additional studies, including larger controlled trials, will be required to confirm findings
* Durect - reduction of biomarkers, results from animal, cell culture studies suggest potential therapeutic activity of DUR-928 in patients with liver disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: