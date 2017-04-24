版本:
2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Durect presents data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

April 24 Durect Corp

* Durect announces presentation of data from a Phase 1B study of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

* DUR-928 was well tolerated in study

* Additional studies, including larger controlled trials, will be required to confirm findings

* Durect - reduction of biomarkers, results from animal, cell culture studies suggest potential therapeutic activity of DUR-928 in patients with liver disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
